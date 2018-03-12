Charlottesville School Board Seeking Interim School Board Member

Charlottesville's school board is moving forward with plans to fill a vacant position.

The board met to discuss the timeline and process for the interim appointment.

Adam Hastings announced his departure earlier this month because he moved to Albemarle County.

Board members are asking qualified candidates to step up and apply to fill the spot for the rest of this year.

"I can't think of anything more important right now in our community than really supporting public education and supporting our school division and we have lots of talent in this community and we want to see those people apply to the school board,” said Sherry Kraft, Charlottesville School Board.

On March 26, the school board will hold a public hearing to receive input on the applicants.

The board will announce its decision on April 11.

A general election will be held for the position in November.