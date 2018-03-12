'My Help List' Competition Encourages Students to Provide Assistance in Community

An ongoing competition is encouraging Central Virginia area students to be recognized for their work in helping others.

The "My Help List" contest began accepting essay entries on Monday, March 12, at Carver Recreation Center in Charlottesville.

Students must describe in 150 words or less the five things they've done to help others and why it's important to do so.

Four winners, each in a different age bracket, will receive a $100 prize if selected.