Region Ten and Local Partners Hosting Sessions Trauma-Informed Care

Release from Region Ten:

In a 60 Minutes segment last night, Oprah Winfrey highlighted a national movement to address childhood trauma through trauma informed care.

Whether trauma stems from neglect or abuse, from stressors of poverty and unsafe neighborhoods, or from a community event like a school shooting, the impact can create long-term health and mental health consequences.

Trauma-informed care, which Oprah Winfrey calls game-changing, has become a new standard of practice to address trauma, and Region Ten and other local organizations are committed to promoting this as a community-wide approach.

While trauma-informed care is not new to Region Ten, the organization is offering a new training, called ACE Interface, for community members wanting to learn more about the impact of childhood trauma or Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE).

In one of the largest research projects on childhood trauma, the Center for Disease Control and Kaiser Permanente’s ACE study found that nearly two-thirds of adults have experienced at least one or more ACE, such as abuse, neglect or living in a household with domestic violence or mental illness.

These traumas flood children’s brains and bodies with toxic stress hormones and create long term health and mental health challenges.

Trauma-informed care focuses on building resiliency through a foundation of safety and connectedness for those impacted by traumatic events.

Region Ten’s new ACE Interface training explains the ACE study, how childhood trauma impacts brain development, and offers strategies for organizations and caregivers to promote individual and community resilience.

The free training can be adapted in length and format to meet an organization’s needs. Community members can schedule a training by contacting Emily Warren at Emily.warren@regionten.org.

The ACE Interface training is just one of many local initiatives to promote trauma-informed care.

The Trauma-Informed Community Network is a group of local organizations and partners with a mission to improve trauma-informed care by educating professionals and the community on the impacts of trauma and by advocating for trauma-informed systems of care.

For more information about the Network, go to http://pcasa.org/TraumaNetwork.php.