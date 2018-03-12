Staunton Police Investigate Fatal Train Accident

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a train in Staunton.

It happened this afternoon along Buttermilk Spring Road. Investigators tell us the train was heading east over a private crossing when it hit a truck.

Police say one person was killed, and another is being treated at Augusta Health.

BREAKING: Police say a train traveling east hit a truck going over a private crossing road.

City of Staunton Police Department Press Release:

On March 12, 2018 at approximately 2:18 pm the Staunton Police Department responded to the 500-blk of Buttermilk Spring Rd for a report of a traffic crash involving a Dodge pickup truck and a Buckingham Branch train.

The crash occurred at a private railroad crossing. Two males were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Eugene Williams, 46, of Staunton died at the scene. Homer Moats, 53, of Staunton was subsequently transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash continues.