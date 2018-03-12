Hearing Continued for Man Accused of Killing Brother

Details in the case of a man accused of killing his own brother will likely come forward in April.

A hearing for 55-year-old James Moneymaker was continued on Monday, March 12. He faces second-degree murder and firearm charges stemming from the shooting death of 54-year-old Clinton Moneymaker in October.

Investigators say he fled the scene along Glendower Road, but crashed his car nearby and was hospitalized.

He is currently being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.