Man Involved in Fatal Crash Faces Additional Charges

Edited by Emmy Freedman
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Virginia State Police are bringing additional charges against a man involved in a fatal crash in Madison County.

Thirty-four-year-old Paul Welcher is now charged with driving under the influence, manslaughter, child abuse, and two counts of child endangerment. Investigators say he was driving on Route 230 near Beautiful Run Road around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27 when he ran off the road and overturned the car. Police say there were two 12-year-old girls in the car with him, and one was ejected from the vehicle upon the crash.

Twelve-year-old Hannah Marie Ford of Orange County died at the scene.

Welcher is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

