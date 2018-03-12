VDOT Warns Drivers of Refreezing for Monday Night, Tuesday Morning Commute

Press Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is urging motorists to be cautious throughout Monday afternoon and during the evening commute, as weather ranging from a wintry mix to snow continues to fall in many areas across the commonwealth.

VDOT crews continue to treat and plow roads, as needed.

Low temperatures Monday night could cause wet surfaces to refreeze ahead of the Tuesday morning commute. Motorists should watch for the possibility of ice on bridges, ramps, overpasses, hills and curves as well as on roadways carrying less traffic.

With temperatures expected to drop below freezing Monday night, watch for ice on roadways during Tuesday's morning commute.

During potentially icy conditions, motorists are reminded to reduce speeds and increase following distance between vehicles.

Current road conditions are available at www.511virginia.org, through the free mobile app or by calling 511.

VDOT’s Customer Service Center can take reports of severe road conditions and answer questions around the clock at 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).