New Owners Building Apartments in Former Beverly Hotel

Crews are hard at work turning the Beverley Hotel in downtown Staunton into apartments.

The hotel was condemned seven years ago after months of code violations from leaking sewage and bug infestations.

In June, Robin Miller and Dan Gecker bought the Beverley at auction. Now they’re installing 28 small apartments into the historic hotel, plus room for two businesses on the first floor.

"It is a challenge, but it's such a critical building in Staunton,” says Miller. “As you come in the main drag, if this building were not done correctly or if it was gone, it would be very catastrophic in our view. So we're doing this because we love Staunton and we love a challenge. We hope that it's profitable, but we'll have to wait and see."

Miller says the lease for one of the businesses was just signed last Thursday, March 8. The apartments are expected to be ready by the end of 2018.