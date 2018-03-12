Registration for Fluvanna KidsCollege Summer Academies Now Open

PVCC Press Release

Registration is now open for Piedmont Virginia Community College’s KidsCollege at Fluvanna Summer STEM and Arts Academies, which will be held from Monday, June 4, through Friday, June 8, and from Monday, June 11 through Friday, June 15, at Fluvanna County High School.

The week-long, half-day academies are intended for rising first through ninth graders and provide an in-depth exploration into areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and the arts for students entering first through ninth grade.

KidsCollege academies are offered in the morning and the afternoon, Monday through Friday, with half- and full-day options, including early care, supervised lunch and late care provided by Fluvanna County Extended Education. Popular courses this summer include CSI detective, Minecraft, STEM Olympics, cooking, acting, coding, art creations, edible science, 3D art, living biology, construction designs and more. Scholarships are available based on financial need.

KidsCollege at Fluvanna is a partnership between PVCC and Fluvanna County Public Schools. To learn more about PVCC’s KidsCollege in Fluvanna County, visit here, call 434. 961.5354, or email kidscollege@pvcc.edu.