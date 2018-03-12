Augusta County Authorities Searching for Missing Man

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who is considered to be endangered.

Tyler Scott Ruppel, 28, contacted his family on March 11, via text messages, and made some concerning statements that suggest he is suicidal.

Ruppel has no fixed address.

Ruppel stands at 6'0" and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a Redskins hoodie, and a Redskins hat.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.