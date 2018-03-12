Winter Weather Updates

The winter storm is making its way through Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

The central and southern parts of the Shenandoah Valley have seen the most snowfall so far, but more snow is in the forecast.

In Waynesboro, drivers faced slushy roads along Rosser Avenue on their morning commute. Staunton already received three to four inches of snow and are currently preparing for more. On Interstate 64 near the Ivy Exit in Albemarle County, snow plows treated roads early this morning.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews say they will continue to plow and treat roads on continuous twelve hour shifts.

VDOT is advising people to check the road conditions before heading out, and if possible, to avoid leaving the house until conditions improve.

