Omni Hotel Hosts Annual Jimmy "Magic Man" Miller Breakfast to Benefit CASA

The 5th annual Jimmy "Magic Man" Miller bracket breakfast took place March 12 at the Omni Hotel in Charlottesville.

The event hosts guest analysts to help attendees fill out tournament brackets.

Proceeds from the breakfast, raised through sponsors and tickets sales, will go to Piedmont CASA.

The organization aims to advocate for abused and neglected children.

“That will help us recruit, screen, train, supervise, and support volunteers who will be appointed by juvenile court judges to advocate for abused and neglected kids,” said Alicia Lenahan, president Piedmont CASA.

Former UVA basketball player, Malcolm Brogdon, joined the breakfast via video conference.