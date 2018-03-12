Tourism Grants Awarded for Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro

Greater Augusta Regional Tourism Press Release:

WAYNESBORO VA- Greater Augusta Regional Tourism (GART) announces the awardees of the 2018-2019 GART grants. GART, which incorporates tourism efforts from Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro, employs GART grants to support projects driving visitation to the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro (SAW) region. The program enables up to four awards of $2,500 maximum per grant.



The 2018-2019 recipients include: The Virginia Food Truck Battle, Wayne Theatre Alliance, Queen City Mischief and Magic, and the Antique Shoppers Guide to SAW Region. These grant awardees will be able to strengthen marketing efforts for their tourism programs.

“GART grants are awarded to projects utilizing regional partnerships and demonstrating efforts to bring in visitors from outside of 50 miles,” said Courtney Cranor, Assistant Director of Economic Development and Tourism in Waynesboro and current GART Chair. “All of the applicants are working hard to build events and programs that drive visitation and increase revenue. We are fortunate to have so many committed community members.”

A five-person committee comprised of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro tourism representatives and two representatives from Virginia Tourism Corporation met to review all applications received for the program. GART received many strong applications and is happy to support the tourism community in its efforts.