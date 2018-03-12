Rothgeb Case Goes to Orange County Jury

The case against 57-year-old Cathy S. Rothgeb, a former softball coach accused of engaging in sexual acts with two players, is now in the hands of jurors inside Orange Circuit Court.

Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney Diana O'Connell and defense attorney Lloyd Snook presented closing arguments to the court first thing Monday, March 12.

Rothgeb is charged with seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children, and four counts of aggravated sexual battery. The charges stem from incidents that reportedly occurred from 1990 to 1999.

NBC29 does not report the name of alleged victims in cases of sex abuse, unless they publicly come forward to identify themselves. The alleged victims will be referred to in this article as “Jane Doe 1” and “Jane Doe 2”.

Jane Doe 1 has testified Rothgeb began sexually molesting her when she was 9 years old. Jane Doe 2 claims she and the defendant had a years-long sexual relationship that began when she was 15.

During the first day of trial Wednesday, March 7, Jane Doe 1 said the molestations began about a month after Rothgeb started giving her private softball lessons. The alleged victim told the jury that the abuse went on for about 6 years, ending in 1996. She said she came forward after the mother of Jane Doe 2 approached her in 2000, asking if a thing ever happened to her while alone with Rothgeb.

Jane Doe 2 was called to the stand Thursday, March 8, and recalled how she thought her relationship with Rothgeb was normal, and didn't recognize it to be abuse until years later. Jurors heard how the Orange County Sheriff's Office was prepared to look into the matter in 2000, but Jane Doe 2 did not want to participate in the investigation.

Snook has attempted to portray Jane Doe 1’s story of being molested as inconsistent: Several defense witnesses have stated that she was never left alone with Rothgeb.

The defense also has argued that Jane Doe 2's relationship began when she was the legal age of 18.

Monday is scheduled to be the final day of Rothgeb's 4-day jury trial. She still faces a dozen similar charges in Spotsylvania County.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.