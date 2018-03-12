Crews Respond to Fire Inside Hardy Drive Home

The Charlottesville Fire Department says a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from an apartment.

Crews were called to a home in the 800 block of Hardy Drive around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 11..

Firefighters found a pot left on the kitchen stove unattended. It had sparked a fire that spread to the vent hood and cabinets.

Crews were able to put fire out quickly, and there's minor damage to the rest of the apartment.

There is no word of any injuries.

03/11/2018 Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:

Charlottesville, Va – The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to reported smoke in the structure in the 800 block of Hardy Drive. Units received the call at 16:30 hours, with the first arriving units on scene minutes later.

Upon entry they found smoke conditions in the kitchen and living room area of the residence.

Crew investigated and found a pot had been left on the stove unattended and caught the pan, vent hood and cabinet above on fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

There was fire damage to the vent hood and cabinet above as well as smoke damage to the residence.

Because a neighbor saw the smoke and quickly called 911, the damage to the apartment was minimized.

Units remained on scene to ventilate the home, clearing it of smoke.

The incident was cleared at 17:12. Two engine companies, one aerial unit, and a battalion chief, were assigned to the call for service.