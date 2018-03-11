Together Cville Hosts Forum for Democratic Candidates Seeking 5th District Seat

The event started with a potluck followed by the forum.

Four democratic candidates running to challenge Fifth District Republican Congressman Tom Garrett participated in a candidate forum at IX Art Park on Sunday, March 11.

The forum started with a potluck dinner followed by a discussion of how to motivate people to come out to democratic caucuses.

Instead of asking the candidates their take on big issues, the forum's moderator encouraged the candidates to talk about their strategies to beat Garrett.

"We're getting these four candidates together, all in a room all having a conversation about which one of them is the best suited to face and beat Tom Garrett in this race," said Moderator Nathan Moore.

Each candidate also briefly discussed healthcare, the environment, and the economy.

Tonight’s forum was hosted by Together Cville.