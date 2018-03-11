Citizen Needs Group Aims to Unite City of Charlottesville

The group meets to discuss what issues they find to be the most pressing.

A group of community members are teaming up to identify racial inequality and affordable housing in Charlottesville.

“Citizen Needs” is a group that formed in response to the events of last summer in the city and has a resolve to create change. The group’s name is telling, as it aims to identify needs in the community and discuss ways to address them.

“There is an incredible history of injustice here in this community,” said Sarah Gaines, a participant within the group.

Clarence Green organized the group following the hate-filled events of Aug. 11 and 12.

According to Green, major concerns include building a stronger community given since “there’s lots of issues that we have and the list can go on for miles.”

Participants hope these meetings create a more productive call for equity in Charlottesville.

“I think the solution is going to require a lot of listening and a lot of listening to people who don’t look like I do,” Gaines said.

Today was the second time this group met, but Green hopes to continue hosting community members for similar meetings in the months to come.