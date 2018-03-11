Virginia Tech Earns At-Large Bid into NCAA Tournament

The Virginia Tech men's basketball tournament has been selected for the NCAA tournament for the tenth time in program history..

The 8-seed Hokies will face 9-seed Alabama in the opening round on Thursday at 9:20 PM in Pittsburgh.

If they get past the Crimson Tide, Virginia Tech would likely take on top-seed Villanova.

The Wildcats face the winner the play-in game between LIU-Brooklyn and Radford.

The Highlanders won the Big South Tournament to earn the leagues automatic bid.

The 2018 Virginia Tech squad is the first Hokies' team to make back-to-back NCAA since 1983, and just the third in program history.

Head coach Buzz Williams says, "I'm thankful of the experience of playing in the NCAA Tournament. Not for me, but for the lifetime memory that our kids will have. That's not the metric that I try to program, or think of our kids, or anybody in our program."

Tech went 21-11 overall this season, and 10-8 in the ACC.

Virginia Tech had three wins against Top-Ten opponents this season, beating Duke, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The ACC had a tournament-best nine teams selected for the Big Dance.

The Hokies join UVa, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Miami, Florida State and Syracuse.