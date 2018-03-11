75+ Companies Share Homeowning Trends in Inaugural Charlottesville Home Show

The inaugural Charlottesville Home Show gathered over 75 companies under one roof for homeowners to peruse this past weekend.

The event offered gardening seminars and vendors ranging from pest control, heating, and air conditioning.

“Hopefully it was a good experience where they got to talk to a lot of sales professionals, learn about different ways and ideas they can do to improve their homes – and at that point, move forward with maybe making and buying something they saw at the show,” said Anthony Tedesco, Show Manager of Charlottesville Home Show:

Organizers say the show offered a variety of products with something for everybody to see. The show plans to return next year.