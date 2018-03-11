VDOT Begins Prep for Wintry Mix Ahead

Road crews are beginning to prepare for the forecast of plowable snow across Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

VDOT says that they won't be pre-treating roads ahead of this storm since the forecast predicts that precipitation will start off as rain before freezing into snow.

Crews will begin their 12-hour shifts at midnight. During their shift, crews will be spreading sand and salt onto roads for traction as well as plowing snow once a few inches accumulates on the pavement.

“So it's one of those things it's a little bit difficult for us to get a handle on exactly what's going to happen when, so we have to be prepared for the worst which is going to be the potential for a couple of inches of snow tomorrow morning when people get up to get ready to go to work,” said VDOT’s Communications Manager Lou Hatter.

VDOT encourages drivers to check traffic cameras and road conditions on the 511 website before heading out in the morning.