Retired Marine Corps Vet Looking to Challenge Tom Garrett for 5th District Seat

A Democrat looking to challenge Republican Congressman Tom Garrett rallied support in Charlottesville today.

Roger Dean Huffstetler, a retired Marine Corps veteran from Charlottesville, is vying for the democratic nomination to challenge Garrett.

Huffstetler says his goal is to give everyone in the district a chance to work hard and give their children a life better than their own.

“I’m the first person from my family to graduate from college and the primary thing with this campaign is we want economic opportunity for everybody here in the fifth district no matter where they live, the color of their skin, the color of their collar – we want them to be included in the economy too,” Huffstetler said.

This evening, Huffstetler and his opponents in the June Democratic Primary are expected to take part in a candidate forum in Charlottesville.