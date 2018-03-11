Quantcast

Marine Corps Vet Looking to Challenge Tom Garrett for 5th District Seat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Democrat looking to challenge Republican Congressman Tom Garrett rallied support in Charlottesville on Saturday, March 10.

Roger Dean Huffstetler, a Marine Corps veteran is vying for the democratic nomination to challenge Garrett.

Huffstetler says his goal is to give everyone in the district a chance to work hard and give their children a life better than their own.

“I’m the first person from my family to graduate from college and the primary thing with this campaign is we want economic opportunity for everybody here in the 5th District no matter where they live, the color of their skin, the color of their collar – we want them to be included in the economy too,” Huffstetler said. 

Huffstetler and his opponents in the June Democratic Primary participated in a candidate forum in Charlottesville later that evening.

  Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

