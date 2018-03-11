Marine Corps Vet Looking to Challenge Tom Garrett for 5th District Seat

Huffstetler served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the Marine Corps.

A Democrat looking to challenge Republican Congressman Tom Garrett rallied support in Charlottesville on Saturday, March 10.

Roger Dean Huffstetler, a Marine Corps veteran is vying for the democratic nomination to challenge Garrett.

Huffstetler says his goal is to give everyone in the district a chance to work hard and give their children a life better than their own.

“I’m the first person from my family to graduate from college and the primary thing with this campaign is we want economic opportunity for everybody here in the 5th District no matter where they live, the color of their skin, the color of their collar – we want them to be included in the economy too,” Huffstetler said.

Huffstetler and his opponents in the June Democratic Primary participated in a candidate forum in Charlottesville later that evening.