Firefighters Across East Coast Visit Charlottesville for Training Session

This weekend, firefighters across the East Coast are honing their vehicle rescue skills at a training session in Charlottesville.

Volunteer instructors from several states are teaching students how to save lives of those trapped in car crashes.

The class is hosted by the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad and is in its 26th year.

“It’s one of the most unique courses on the east coast being able to get as much practical time as we do on these cars and being able to learn all the different techniques to go out there and get folks out of the accidents they get in,” said CARS Assistant Chief Harrison Brookeman.

Brookeman says he hopes students take the skills they learned this weekend back to their stations to teach others.