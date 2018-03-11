Virginia Basketball Heads to Charlotte as Top Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

Virginia won the ACC Tournament title for the 3rd time in school history

The Virginia men's basketball team is the Number-One overall seed in the N-C-double-A Tournament.

The Cavaliers earned the top-seed in the South Region.

They will face 16-seed UMBC in the first round on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

UVa (31-2) has already won a program-record 31-games this year.

They won the ACC Regular Season and Tournament Championships.

They're also the Number-One ranked team in the nation for the first time in over 35-years, despite starting the season unranked.

The ACC Champions did not have to worry about their seeding, and they earned a One-Seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last five years.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "It's good, obviously. A bit melodramatic. But I of course congratulated the guys. There was a lot of emotion and excitement (Saturday) night from the (ACC) tournament, and then to come into this knowing you're in, and having an idea where we'd be playing, not who we'd be playing, was certainly a good feeling."

UVa will take on UMBC on Friday at 9:20 PM at the Spectrum Center, which is the home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.

No Number-One seed has ever lost in the first round of the tournament.

The Cavaliers would face either Creighton or Kansas State in the second round on Sunday.

A possible match-up with Kentucky or Arizona awaits in the Sweet Sixteen, which will be played in Atlanta.

The Cavaliers have been to the Big Dance in each of the last five seasons, which is the longest streak in school history.

UMBC is there for just the second time ever.

The Retrievers knocked off Vermont in the America East tournament to earn the league's automatic bid.

Senior guard Jairus Lyles hit the game-winning shot with less than one-second remaining in the 65-62 victory.

The transfer from VCU scored a game-high 27-points.

He's averaging 19-points per game this season.

UMBC is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008.

Bennett says, "When you get to the game you play to win, and you always acknowledge at this level, anybody can beat anybody, and you can beat anybody. People project, and do things, this and that. I say you just take care of the first one, and try to be as ready as you can, and we know that's always the right step."

The ACC had a tournament-best nine teams selected.

Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, N.C. State, and Syracuse join the 'Hoos and the Hokies in the Big Dance.

The other three No. 1 seeds are Villanova in the East, Xavier in the West, and Kansas in the Midwest.

NCAA South Region:

No. 1 seed Virginia vs. No. 16 seed UMBC

No. 2 seed Cincinnati vs. No. 15 seed Georgia State

No. 3 seed Tennessee vs. No. 14 seed Wright State

No. 4 seed Arizona vs. No. 13 seed Buffalo

No. 5 seed Kentucky vs. No. 12 seed Davidson

No. 6 seed Miami vs. No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago

No. 7 seed Nevada vs. No. 10 seed Texas

No. 8 seed Creighton vs. No. 9 seed Kansas State