Cavaliers Beat Carolina 71-63 to Win ACC Tournament Championship

The Virginia men's basketball team won the ACC Tournament Championship for the third time in program history Saturday night, as the top-ranked Cavaliers beat #12 North Carolina 71-63 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

UVa previously won the title in 1976 and 2014.

Sophomore point guard Ty Jerome says, "It feels great, honestly. There's not many other ways to describe it. It feels great."

"It means a lot, but it's not everything, you know," says sophomore guard Kyle Guy. "We're only 66% of the way done. Two-thirds. I can't wait for next weekend."

Guy was named ACC Tournament MVP after scoring 16 points in the finals.

The sophomore is joined on the all-tournament first team by senior Devon Hall, while Jerome was named to the second team.

Virginia (31-2) led by as many as nine points in the 2nd half before the Tar Heels cut the deficit to 52-49 on a jumper by Joel Berry II with 8:03 to play.

The Cavaliers outscored the Tar Heels 6-0 over the next 4-minutes and 42-seconds of play, and they were not threatened again.

"Just being tough, man," says Hall. "Toughness is in this group, so being able to tough it out was big for us."

Hall scored 15 points while making 3-of-4 three-point attempts.

Jerome (12) and De'Andre Hunter (10) also reached double-digits in scoring for UVa.

The Wahoos tied a season-high with 20 made free throws (20-of-22).

Virginia won both the ACC regular season and tournament title during the same season for the second time in program history (2014 and 2018).

The victory also breaks the program record for wins in a single season, as the 'Hoos won thirty games in 1982, 2014, and 2016.

UVa was not ranked in the Top 25 at the start of the regular season, and the Cavaliers were picked to finish sixth in the ACC preseason poll.

The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Sunday at 6 PM.