Carver Recreation Center Showcases 18th Annual VSA Art Exhibit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Approximately 100 people visited Carver Recreation Center for the opening of the VSA 18th annual community art exhibit.

VSA helps people with disabilities express themselves through art by showcasing finished pieces.Tonight, the artists were able to admire their work on display alongside the Charlottesville and Albemarle community. 

"Tonight it’s going to be a celebration of those people who expressed themselves and the arts for the whole year,” said John Trippel, an art teacher at Post High. “They get together and get some recognition for it." 

Almost all of the artwork is for sale, in which all proceeds go towards the artists.

The artwork will hang on the first and second floors of Carver Rec Center for the next five months.

  Reported by Caroline Coleburn

    Reported by Caroline Coleburn

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.

