"Screen Free Day" Connects City and County Students

Dozens of students from Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools took a break from their electronic devices in Kardinal Hall this afternoon to participate in a screen free day.

The Burnley-Moran Parent Teacher Organization created the event as a way to encourage kids to interact with others from neighboring schools.

"It’s a way to get kids together across schools across the table, across neighborhoods so we have less stressful transitions in their future as they grow and go through middle school and onto high school,” said Kristen Clarens, co-chair of Burnley-Moran PTO.

The children played the board game Chickapig with help from the game's creator.

The PTO plans to host similar events to help connect city and county students.