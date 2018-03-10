Western Albemarle Boys Basketball Finishes as VHSL Class-3 State Runner-Up

WAHS earned the state runner-up trophy for the first time in program history

The Western Albemarle boys basketball team finished its season as the VHSL Class-3 state runner-up, as the Warriors lost 63-42 against John Marshall in the state championship game at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Saturday.

WAHS was playing in the state finals for the first time in program history.

The Warriors fell behind 37-17 at halftime, but were much more competitive in the second half.

"I'm proud of my guys," says head coach Darren Maynard. "I thought we played really well in the 2nd half. I wish we would have gotten over our nervousness a little earlier than that, and played that way the whole time. It would have been a much more interesting game. But I'm really proud of the way we played in the 2nd half. I thought we functioned like we've been functioning all throughout this postseason run."

Senior Chris McGahren says, "I'm very thankful for the experiences that I've had. I put my all into this, and I'm proud of what we accomplished over these four years."

McGahren led the Warriors with 11 points.

Western Albemarle finishes the season with a record of 23-7, and its first-ever state runner-up trophy.