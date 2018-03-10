1 Virginia Ready to Face #12 North Carolina in ACC Championship Game

The #1 Virginia men's basketball team will be aiming for its third-ever ACC Tournament Championship, when the Cavaliers face #12 North Carolina in the finals on Saturday in Brooklyn, NY.

UNC will be going for its 19th all-time conference title.

Carolina was the 6-seed in this tournament, and the Tar Heels will be playing their fourth game in four days.

Virginia beat the Tar Heels by 12 points back in January.

The 'Hoos held UNC to just 41 points and 29 percent shooting.

UVa's defense forced 19 Tar Heel turnovers, which led to 25 Virginia points.

Carolina coach Roy Williams called it an "Old-fashion butt kicking."

Williams says, "They're the No. 1 team in the country. They are the No. 1 team unanimously, and they beat us by 77 points or whatever it was. So we've got to go in there and try to play the perfect game. If we try to play the perfect game and play as close as we can possibly play to that, then we'll have a chance to win. There's nobody that has more respect and admiration for the way another coach coaches than what I feel for Tony Bennett."

Devon Hall led Virginia with 16 points in the first meeting between the teams.

The Carolina players are looking forward to the rematch.

Senior guard Joel Berry II says, "For you to turnover the ball, and have as many turnovers as we did, that plays right into their hands, especially knowing that if you have a turnover, you have to go down and play defense for 30 seconds, because they run their offense, and run it and run it, until they get a good shot. If we limit our turnovers, and get good shots on our end, and make sure we're defending and getting out on the break, I think it'll be good for us."

Junior forward Luke Maye says, "They're really collapsing on defense. They do a great job of playing Pack Line, and we just have to make sure we get good shots, and don't turn the ball over."

UVa redshirt freshman De'Andre Hunter says, "It'll be a crazy atmosphere, I'm sure. Team's going to be ready, we're going to be ready. It should be a war."

Junior center Jack Salt adds, "We've had a pretty amazing season, so to top it off with that would be a great feeling."

History is not on Virginia's side.

The 'Hoos have a record of 2-13 against North Carolina in the ACC Tournament.

UNC has beaten won seven straight tournament games against UVa, including the 2016 finals.

The ACC Tournament championship game will air on NBC 29 at 8:30 PM.