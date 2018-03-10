Virginia Softball Drops Doubleheader against Georgia Tech

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of big fifth innings for Georgia Tech (14-7, 3-0 ACC) lifted the Yellow Jackets to a sweep of Saturday’s doubleheader over Virginia (8-17, 0-3 ACC).

The Cavaliers staked early leads in either game, but the Yellow Jackets scored 10 in the fifth inning of game one and five in the fifth in game two to rally for the series sweep.

GAME ONE | GEORGIA TECH 18 – VIRGINIA 9 (5 INN.)

The scoring started early as both sides plated runs in the first inning. Georgia Tech used three walks to score without the benefit of a hit. An unearned run crossed when a passed ball and throwing error allowed a Yellow Jacket to scamper home from second.

Virginia responded immediately, using four hits to score twice and take its first lead of the game. Allison Davis (Oak Hill, Va.) led the inning off with a single to center field. A batter later, Danni Ingraham (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) singled to left to put two aboard for the Hoos.

Cleanup hitter Lacy Smith followed by sneaking a double just inside the third base bag, plating Allison Davis. Two batters later, Ashlee Davis (Gilbert, Ariz,) produced a two-out RBI by driving a single back through the middle of the infield for the 2-1 lead.

The Cavaliers extended their lead in the second, using a pair of two-out knocks to make it 3-1. Allison Davis single into left with two strikes before swiping second. Hayley Busby (Phoenix, Ariz.) followed with a double to right center on a 3-2 offering to make it a two-run game.

Georgia Tech responded in the third with a pair of runs on Draven Sonnen’s home run to center. The long ball was the Yellow Jackets’ first hit of the game. The Yellow Jackets would extend their advantage to 8-3 with five runs, all with two outs, in the fourth.

The slugfest continued as the Hoos scored three in the bottom of the fourth. Allison Davis doubled off the wall for her third hit of the day, driving home a run. Busby followed with a two-RBI single back through the box into center field.

Georgia Tech wrested complete control with a 10-run fifth inning to take an 18-6 lead.

Allison Davis hit her career-high tying ninth home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth. The two-run shot marks the seventh long ball in the last nine games for the senior.

Smith (4-5) took the loss in the circle. She was charged with eight runs, five earned, in 3 2/3 innings. The junior struck out three while walking four.

Naomi Dickerson (4-2) earned the win in the circle for Georgia Tech. She worked all five innings, allowing six runs, all earned on 10 Cavalier hits.

GAME TWO | GEORGIA TECH 8 – VIRGINIA 5

Virginia struck first as Allison Davis led the game off with a double for the Hoos. Smith would drive home the run with an RBI single to stake a 1-0 lead.

The Cavaliers added three more on three hits and a pair of Georgia Tech errors in the second. After an error put one aboard, Savana Avilla (Phoenix, Ariz.) doubled to left center field to put runners at second and third. Allison Davis laced a two-RBI single into right for her sixth hit in as many tries on the afternoon. She would later score on a Yellow Jacket error to make it 4-0.

Georgia Tech pulled a run back in top of the fourth, but Osherow escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam with just the single run on the board.

Virginia answered right back with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning. Avilla doubled for a second time in the game and scored on Allison Davis’ seventh hit of the doubleheader. Both knocks came on the first pitch of the at-bat, as the Hoos extended a 5-1 edge.

Once again, the Yellow Jackets struck big in the fifth inning. A pair of errors and two home runs plated five runs without an out. Smith entered the circle in relief and ended the frame, but the damage was done as Georgia Tech took a 6-5 lead.

The Yellow Jackets sealed the sweep with a pair of runs on five walks and a double in the seventh.

Osherow (4-7) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs, four earned, in 4 1/3 innings of work. Emily Anderson (10-3) went the distance to earn the win for Georgia Tech.

UP NEXT

Virginia’s seven-game home stand continues Wednesday (March 14) when the Cavaliers host Liberty at 6 p.m.