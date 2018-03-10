Semi-Professional Soccer Team Kicks Off First Game

The team plans to play 16 games this season.

Charlottesville's first semi-professional soccer team kicked off its first game on Saturday, March 10.

C-Ville FC opened its inaugural season against southeastern conference foe Savannah Clovers.

The team will play about 16 games this season, including eight home games at Charlottesville High School.

The team prides itself on offering affordable entertainment for an underserved community.

“The big thing that we're going to bring once we get this up and going is we're going to be starting an academy -- an academy for the youth of the underserved community,” said Johnny Forbes, Director of Operations at C-Ville FC.

The team plans to host camps and clinics in the future and possibly another league for kids.

C-Ville FC won today's match, five-to-two. The team's next home game is March 24 at 2 p.m. against the FC Cardinals.