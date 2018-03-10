UVA Health System Pairs with National Kidney Foundation for Kidney Health Promotion

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.

The University of Virginia Health System teamed up with the National Kidney Foundation to promote kidney health in Charlottesville.

UVA's Nephrology Department hosted the family event aimed at educating people about kidney disease and how to prevent it.

The focus of this year's event was the importance of good kidney health for women.

“Women are responsible for procreation, for bringing children to the world and when you are pregnant you can actually [have] chronic kidney disease that would affect them and affect the baby and [in the] long term, lead to premature babies,” Itumu Owoyemi said, a physician within UVA’s Nephrology Department.

Medical professionals provided kidney, blood pressure, and body mass index screenings. Organizers hope to make this an annual event.