GOP Senate Candidate Corey Stewart Addresses Charlottesville Confederate Statues

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart visited Albemarle County on Saturday, March 10 on his campaign trail.

While campaigning, Stewart addressed the Confederate statues in Charlottesville. 

“It’s wrong to remove history, it’s wrong to remove historical monuments and it’s not just a little issue,” Steward said. “I think it’s an important cultural issue that we protect our heritage and our history -- and Charlottesville is ground zero for all of this.”

Stewart also says he will continue to fight to deport undocumented immigrants involved in gangs, such as the MS-13.

Stewart lost the GOP nomination in Virginia's 2017 governor's race to Ed Gillespie.

He currently serves as chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and also served on President Trump’s campaign team.

Voters will pick the Republican Senate nominee in a primary election on June 12.

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

