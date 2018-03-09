R.E. Lee Boys and Buffalo Gap Girls Fall in State Finals

The R.E. Lee boys and Buffalo Gap girls basketball teams both lost in the championship round of the VHSL state tournament at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Friday night.

The Leemen lost 80-65 against Gate City, the Bison were defeated 64-43 against defending state champ Central-Wise.

The Warriors have won four of the last five Class-2 girls basketball championships.

Gap head coach Phillip Morgan says, "We felt like we were still in it. We felt like if we could clean up some things, and sharpen up some things, we could be right there. I thought they, sometime in that 3rd quarter, they hit several three-pointers in a row, they got several baskets, and we didn't respond."

Buffalo Gap has won the state title four times, with the last coming in 2009.

R.E. Lee was unable to win back-to-back state titles for the second time in school history, as Mac McClung poured in 47 points to lead Gate City to victory.

Head coach Terrell Mickens says, "He's a high-caliber guy. He's going to Georgetown for a reason. He scored a lot of his points from the free throw line tonight. He's a very good free throw shooter. I told my guys we had to keep him off the line, and we didn't do a very good job of that tonight."

Senior Jayden Williams says, "We always had a target on our back, we knew that from the beginning. The position we were put in, we knew we had to just look forward, and stay focused on the goal, and that's what we tried to do."

The Georgetown signee McClung set the all-time career scoring record in the Commonwealth of Virginia with 2,801 points, which breaks the record set by former Floyd County guard Caleb Tanner (2,770).

Old Dominion signee Jarvis Vaughn scored a team-high 21 points in his final game with R.E. Lee.