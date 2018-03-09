Fundraiser Raises Money for Western Albemarle Arts Programs

Students and parents gathered on Friday, March 9, at Western Albemarle High School for the sixth annual ArtFest in the West.

The event is hosted by Arts in Western Education, which has a goal of supporting students in visual and performing programs in all six schools in the western portion of the county.

The annual fundraiser is held to showcase student talents with events ranging from music performances, art exhibits, and food stands to help raise funds.

“We are sometimes helpful to fill needs that the school can't fill immediately, and we hopefully provide some useful feedback to the administration and the teachers about how we see the value of arts in Western Albemarle education,” says Jim Lambert, the president of Arts in Western Education.

Last year, the event raised over $11,000 that went toward grants to help students in arts programs.