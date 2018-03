1 Cavaliers Beat Clemson 64-58; Advance to ACC Championship Game

The top-ranked Virginia men's basketball team beat Clemson 64-58 in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday night in Brooklyn, New York.

The victory advances the Cavaliers to the championship round of the conference tournament for the ninth time in program history.

UVa won the title in 1976 and 2014.

The Wahoos will face the winner of Duke and North Carolina on Saturday at 8:30 PM.

The victory gives Virginia (30-2) thirty wins for the third time in school history, and for the second time under head coach Tony Bennett (2014, 2015).

Terry Holland guided the 'Hoos for a 30-4 mark in the 1981-82 season.