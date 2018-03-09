Bluebird Project Spreads Awareness for Children in Foster Care

The Bluebird Project is looking for artists to create bluebirds

An organization is asking people in the community to channel their inner artist and create a bluebird to spread awareness for children in foster care.

The Bluebird Project was created by the Foster Care Adoption Awareness Coalition.

Each year, more than 200 bluebirds are created by artists and other people in the community to represent every child in foster care in central Virginia.

"These are children who go through very, very difficult chapters in their lives completely invisible to the community, and it’s important for people to understand that there are vulnerable boys and girls here,” says Alicia Lenahan, the president and CEO of Piedmont Court Appointed Special Advocates. “They may be going to school with your kids and they need all the help and support that we can provide them.”

During the First Fridays Artwalk on May 4, all of the bluebirds will parade across the Downtown Mall before landing in a bluebird exhibition in CitySpace.

If you're interested in creating a bluebird, you can find more information at The Bluebird Project's website.