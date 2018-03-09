Quantcast

Bluebird Project Spreads Awareness for Children in Foster Care

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

An organization is asking people in the community to channel their inner artist and create a bluebird to spread awareness for children in foster care.

The Bluebird Project was created by the Foster Care Adoption Awareness Coalition.

Each year, more than 200 bluebirds are created by artists and other people in the community to represent every child in foster care in central Virginia.

"These are children who go through very, very difficult chapters in their lives completely invisible to the community, and it’s important for people to understand that there are vulnerable boys and girls here,” says Alicia Lenahan, the president and CEO of Piedmont Court Appointed Special Advocates. “They may be going to school with your kids and they need all the help and support that we can provide them.”

During the First Fridays Artwalk on May 4, all of the bluebirds will parade across the Downtown Mall before landing in a bluebird exhibition in CitySpace.

If you're interested in creating a bluebird, you can find more information at The Bluebird Project's website.

  Reported by Caroline Coleburn

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia.

