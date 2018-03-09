Louisa County High School Students Renovate Car for Mother in Need

The students also got to put their skills to good use

A Louisa County mother caring for an autistic son now has one less thing to worry about.

Students from the Louisa County High School's automotive technology program presented her with the keys to a restored Jeep Cherokee on Friday, March 9.

A nonprofit in Louisa called Giving Words, which helps single mothers who are struggling financially, donated the Jeep and parts to the class. Then, the students spent the last four months getting the vehicle road-ready.

The auto tech students completely rebuilt the Jeep's braking system, repaired the engine, and added a new bumper.

"A lot of work, a lot of work when into that project," says Matthew West, a senior in the program.

Monica White has spent the last few months relying on family and friends to drive her and her son Brendan to appointments at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital and to see specialists in Maryland. This newly refurbished vehicle can provide White and her son with a better quality of life.

"We have more peace of mind, and we're able to get back up and do what we need to do for a better quality of life," says White.

And not only is the car helping this single mother, but it’s also helped the auto tech students practice the skills they learned in the classroom.

“It’s a great opportunity for our students to provide a project, or work on a project that’s giving back to our community,” says Doug Straley, the division’s superintendent.

The students are also aware that all their hard work did not go unappreciated, and they learned an important lesson of giving back to the community.

"It was very cheerful, especially seeing her son's reaction, jumping around in the backseat," says West. "It was nice."

Cosmetology students also volunteered to provide White with free hair and nail services, and the Point Church in Charlottesville and Love, Inc. had a hand in sponsoring the project.

"A burden has definitely been lifted," says White. "It's a huge blessing."

The auto tech students will continue to partner with Giving Words to provide car services to single mothers in need.