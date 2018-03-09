Quantcast

Valley Subaru Presents Children's Advocacy Center with $15K Check

Edited by Emmy Freedman
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

Valley Subaru shared the love on Friday, March 9, in Staunton.

The car dealership surprised the Valley Children's Advocacy Center with a check for $15,000. The advocacy center works with other agencies to interview abused children in the hopes of reducing their trauma.

"This money is going to be huge for us,” says Rebecca Simmons of the Valley Children’s Advocacy Center. “Right now, we are in the process of trying to get into a bigger space. We have seen about a 70 percent growth since 2014 in the number of referrals that are sent to us by local jurisdictions and we're still in the same small space."

Share the Love” is a national Subaru campaign with a local contribution.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

