Albemarle County Police See 91% Jump in Car Break-Ins in 2017

Albemarle County police are dealing with a big problem right now: car break-ins are on the rise, and the numbers are quite surprising.

Albemarle County police say car break-ins and car larcenies are the biggest crime they're fighting right now. Adding up the numbers last year, there was at least one of these break-ins each day.

County police say the issue is affecting both rural and urban areas.

Detectives dealt with 164 cases in 2015, and that number jumped by 25 percent in 2016 to account for 205 break-ins.

However, in 2017, police saw 392 of these car larceny cases - a 91 percent increase. And so far this year, investigators are working 60 cases.

"And we're just in the beginning of March," says Madeline Curott, the spokeswoman for the Albemarle County Police Department.

Police say the advice is simple: Don't leave valuables in plain sight and be sure to lock your car doors.

"And so what we need people to do is to help us help them and lock their cars,” says Curott. “The other thing that is amazing is that people are leaving their purses, they're leaving all their personal affects, out in plain view."

Depending on the value of items taken, a crook could be charged with either petit larceny or grand larceny – which is a felony charge.