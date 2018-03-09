AHS Jazz Band Raising Funds to Participate in Savannah Music Festival

The Albemarle High School Jazz Band is getting ready for a big trip.

Band members were practicing Friday, March 9, ahead of a weekend fundraiser.

They are one of a dozen high school jazz bands in the nation qualified to play at the Savannah Music Festival next month.

“I've actually been very excited going this year because I think it will be a great experience not just for me but everyone in this band that takes music really seriously,” said AHS senior Aric Flor.

“It's really such an honor and it's really… there's going be a multitude of guest clinicians and judges there. So we're going to learn so much from national musicians and those who do this for a living,” said AHS senior Nora Dales.

The students need to raise money to go to Savannah.

The benefit concert is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, March 11, at the Jefferson Theater.

The Albemarle High School Jazz Band also has a GoFundMe page.