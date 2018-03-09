Spotsylvania County Sheriff: Runaway Juvenile Dies in Shootout with Deputies

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia say a juvenile runaway has been killed in a gun battle with law enforcement.

The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg reported Friday that the juvenile was listed as a runaway from New Jersey. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating him for involvement in two drive-by shootings.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris said at a press conference Friday that the confrontation occurred Thursday afternoon when deputies approached the juvenile at a townhome.

Harris said the boy initially put down his weapon, following deputies orders, but picked it back up and motioned toward them.

Harris said the juvenile and one deputy exchanged fire. The boy was hit several times. The deputy was not injured.

Authorities have not released the identities or races of the juvenile or the deputy.

