Trial Against Former Coach Cathy Rothgeb Enters Third Day

The prosecution is done presenting its case to jurors as the trial against former softball coach Cathy S. Rothgeb goes into its third day.

Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney Diana O'Connell called a total of 23 witnesses to the stand over the last few days, including the two alleged victims.

Attorney Lloyd Snook is now presenting the defense's case to the court.

Fifty-seven-year-old Rothgeb is charged with seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children, and four counts of aggravated sexual battery. The charges stem from incidents that reportedly occurred from 1990 to 1999.

Two women claim the Stanley-area defendant engaged in sexual activities with them when they were minors. NBC29 does not report the name of alleged victims in cases of sex abuse, unless they publicly come forward to identify themselves. The alleged victims will be referred to in this article as “Jane Doe 1” and “Jane Doe 2”.

Jane Doe 1 has testified Rothgeb began sexually molesting her when she was 9 years old. Jane Doe 2 claims she and the former coach had a years-long a sexual relationship that began when she was 15.

The trial is scheduled to last a total of four days - excluding the weekend - ending on Monday, March 12.

Rothgeb is also facing a dozen similar charges in Spotsylvania County. She is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

