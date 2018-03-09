Skyline Drug Task Force Arrests Waynesboro Man for Drug, Gun Violations

03/09/2018 Release from the Skyline Drug Task Force:

Waynesboro, Va. – On March 5, 2018, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of North Magnolia Avenue in the City of Waynesboro. As a result of evidence found at the scene, 30-year-old Tershay Daquis Wells of Waynesboro, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Wells is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.

The Skyline Drug Task Force, headquartered in Waynesboro, Virginia, is composed of narcotics investigators from the Waynesboro Police Department, Staunton Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff's Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office.