Albemarle County Teacher Charged with Assault and Battery

Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:

The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 53-year-old Oluwole Adesina of Crozet with Misdemeanor Assault and Battery. He was served and released from custody on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Adesina is a teacher at Western Albemarle High School and the charge stems from a physical altercation involving a student on February 16, 2018.

Adesina’s first court appearance will be Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and/or a $2500 fine. The Albemarle County Police Department and Public Schools are working together in this investigation. Adesina has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this case.

In accordance with school division policies, the Albemarle County Public Schools is also conducting a separate investigation to determine if any further actions are appropriate. Additional information regarding this case may be released at the discretion of the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.