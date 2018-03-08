Albemarle County School Board Approves Measures to Enhance Safety

The Albemarle County School Board has approved measures that would enhance security at schools across the county.

In the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the board voted on Thursday, March 8, to approve funding to install blinds in all school windows. Officials say this would prevent someone from looking into the building in case of an emergency.

Another measure to install bulletproof film on windows was delayed until further research is conducted.

