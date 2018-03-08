VDOT Hears from Public on Proposed Roundabout

Community members in Orange County gathered at James Madison's Montpelier for a public hearing on a proposed roundabout on Thursday, March 8.

The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to replace the existing two-way stop with a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 231 in Somerset.

A public meeting was held Thursday night to showcase what the project would look like and to allow for public comment on the proposed plans.

“The Orange County Historic Society supports the circle,” says Bill Speiden, who’s on the board of directors for the society. “It would be a great safety feature for the area, but they do not want the - the society do not want any lighting in the area, and the circle itself should be raised to keep people from driving across it accidentally.”

VDOT says public comment will be open on the project until Sunday, March 18.

The project is expected to cost $3.1 million, with construction scheduled to start in the spring of 2021.