Buffalo Gap Girls Basketball Aiming for State Championship

The Bison are looking to win the state title for the first time since 2009

The Buffalo Gap girls basketball team will be looking to win the state championship for the fourth time in school history on Friday night at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

The Bison will face Central-Wise in the Class-2 final at six o'clock.

Gap's last title came in 2009.

The Warriors won the championship in 2014, 2015, and last year.

Buffalo Gap head coach Phillip Morgan says, "Our motto all year has been, when we break every huddle, is 'Just Us.' We have to keep getting better at what we do, and we'll find out and make little adjustments, but at this point, there's nothing big you can do. Just go play."

Senior guard Leah Calhoun adds, "I've dreamed about this my whole life, and to do it my senior year is amazing. I know they've actually won it three out of four years, so they're going to be comfortable, and they're going to know what to do, but we're going to come in there and give it our best shot, and hopefully get the ring."