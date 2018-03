R.E. Lee Boys Basketball Looking for Back-to-Back State Titles

The R.E. Lee boys basketball team will be looking to win back-to-back state championships, as the Leemen will take on Gate City in the VHSL Class-2 title match Friday night.

Lee beat the Blue Devils in the state quarterfinals last year.

Gate City is lead by Georgetown signee Mac McClung, who is 17-points away from becoming the all-time scoring leader in the commonwealth of Virginia.

He scored 29 points in a losing effort against R.E. Lee last season, while Old Dominion signee Jarvis Vaughn scored 22 points for the Leemen.

R.E. Lee and Gate City will square off in the finals on Friday at 8 PM at the Siegel Center in Richmond.