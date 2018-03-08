Injury Ends Season for UVa Junior Midfielder Ryan Conrad

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to a lower extremity injury suffered in Virginia’s ACC game with Syracuse, junior midfielder Ryan Conrad will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.

“All of Ryan's teammates and coaches are heartbroken for our captain and leader,” said Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany. “A warrior on the lacrosse field, losing the opportunity to compete is especially difficult for Ryan. We know he will be with us every step moving forward, guiding his fellow Virginia Cavaliers with his passionate words of encouragement.”

Conrad is one of UVA’s two team captains in 2018 and was a preseason first-team All-American and on the Tewaaraton Trophy Watch List. In five games in 2018, Conrad scored four goals, dished out three assists and picked up 23 ground balls as a valuable component of the faceoff midfield.

In 34 career games, Conrad has 30 goals, 17 assists and 97 ground balls.